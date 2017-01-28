Trump fan from Harlaxton features on The One Show

A Donald Trump fan from Harlaxton featured on The One Show on (Thursday, January 19) in a segment about the US president the day before his inauguration.

Gareth Bowles was one of four men interviewed on the BBC programme, travelling in a luxurious Cadillac designed by Mr Trump in 1988.

Telling his story, Gareth said: “I wrote to Donald Trump when I was 17 years of age, asking him for a job. I received a letter from Trump Tower saying they were going to keep my resume on file.

“When I first started out in sales, Donald Trump’s book ‘The Art of the Deal’ was one of the books we all had to read. From that day, I realised that he was very successful in his image and how he portrayed himself, and I wanted to replicate Donald Trump.

“I’ve recently sent a card of congratulations on his job, saying congratulations on his race to the top.”