The Conservative branch of the Rutland and Melton Ladies Luncheon Club celebrate 50 years

The Conservative branch of the Rutland and Melton Ladies Luncheon Club held a small party on Friday to record the 50th anniversary of the club’s formation.

Rutland and Melton MP the Right Honourable Sir Alan Duncan attended to cut a celebratory cake and welcome members to Quorn Lodge on Asfordby Road, Melton.

The Ladies Luncheon Club was formed in 1966 by women members of the Conservative Melton Constituency meeting on High Street. As the membership grew the club relocated to the Melton Conservative Club.

Previously, the club has also resided at the Harborough Hotel and the George Hotel. In the mid-nineties it moved to the Melton College training restaurant and in 2001, relocated to Quorn Lodge, the present venue.

Secretary Sheila Collard said: “Over the 50 years membership has remained constant, enjoying a variety of speakers and our MP has been an annual attender.

“We’re delighted that Sir Alan Duncan has supported us over the 26 years he has been involved with the constituency.”

New members are always welcome. To attend call the Rutland and Melton Conservative office on 01664 563232 or email rutmel@tiscali.co.uk.