NEWSFLASH: Melton Tories celebrate clean sweep of county council election wins

Melton Tories are celebrating a clean sweep of victories in the elections for Leicestershire County Council.

Results have just been announced following yesterday’s ballot with Alan Pearson, Byron Rhodes, Pam Posnett and Joe Orson all voted back in at County Hall with sizeable majorities.

Alan Pearson won Melton West with 1,471 votes, ahead of Stef Blase (Labour) 724 and Liberal Democrat Sam Asplin, who polled 232 votes.

Byron Rhodes was triumphant in Belvoir Ward with 2,216, beating Andre Wheeler (Lab) 348, Colette Stein (Green) 300, Lily Kaufman (Lib Dem) 266 and Graham Hall (UKIP) 224.

Joe Orson took Melton Wolds with 2,201, ahead of Marion Smith (Lab) 316, Ian Lauder (Lib Dem) 253, Woody Kitson (Green) 230 and Joy Sharman (UKIP) 160.

The Melton East vote resulted in a resounding win for Pam Posnett, who garnered 2,079 votes. James Ellis (Lab) got 455, John Scutter (UKIP) 286, Alastair McQuillan (Green) 242 and Ian Ridley (Lib Dem) 173.

Turnouts were as follows: Melton West 24.93 per cent, Belvoir 35.40 per cent, Melton Wolds 34.36 per cent and Melton East 31.32 per cent.