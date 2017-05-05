NEWSFLASH: Double success for Tories in Melton Council by-elections

Conservatives are celebrating in Melton after their candidates won both by-elections for vacant seats on the borough council.

In results announced this morning following yesterday’s polls, Alison Freer-Jones won in Melton Sysonby Ward.

She got 799 votes with Labour opponent Vanessa Jackson polling 364.

Peter Faulkner was triumphant in Melton Egerton Ward with 356 votes, narrowly defeating Labour’s Mike Brown, who got 320.

Results of the voting for the four Melton borough seats on Leicestershire County Council will be announced this afternoon or early evening.

More to follow.