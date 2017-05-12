Melton area councillors appointed to key cabinet posts at County Hall

Two Melton area representatives have been appointed to the new cabinet at Leicestershire County Council.

Councillor Nick Rushton, leader of the ruling Conservative group, announced the appointments following the County Hall elections earlier this month.

Byron Rhodes EMN-171205-113639001

Byron Rhodes, newly re-elected councillor for the Belvoir ward, was made deputy leader and also takes his place in the cabinet as lead member for finance and resources and for performance management transformation.

Pam Posnett, who was re-elected as member for Melton East, becomes lead member for equalities, community engagement, shire grants, green plaques and is chair of the Leicestershire Rural Partnership.

Councillor Rushton said: “I have appointed eight members to my new team.

“This is a reduction of 20 per cent and I’ve merged a couple of departmental responsibilities.

“We have to make savings in the new administration and this shows we are serious about reducing the cost of democracy.”

He added: “I said on election day that we would govern on behalf of all the residents of Leicestershire, regardless of voting intentions.

“My new team is ready to hit the ground running and the group is determined to implement our manifesto commitments, working together for a better Leicestershire.”