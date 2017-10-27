Great Dalby villager retires after 30-year army career

A Great Dalby man has retired from the army reserve after a military career stretching back 30 years.

Peter Boylan served at bases throughout the UK and was also attached to the US Army in America at one stage.

Peter originally joined ‘B’ (The Leeds Rifles) Company, 3rd Battalion Yorkshire Volunteers, after being offered a commission in early 1988 but, after finishing at University in Leeds a few months later, he transferred to 7th Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment, serving as an infantry soldier.

In 1992, Peter transferred as a private soldier to the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corps) and retrained as a combat medic at Keogh Barracks, Aldershot, where he picked up the award for best new recruit in cadre.

He was then posted to 307 Field Ambulance until the following year, when it was disbanded, and redeployed to the newly-formed 306 Field Hospital, where he trained as a weapon handling instructor at the Infantry Battle School, Brecon, before rising quickly through the ranks.

In 2008, he was transferred to 335 Medical Evacuation Regiment and was given the position of Mechanised Transport SNCO before taking on the role of Regimental Quartermaster and rank of WO2.

Peter has travelled extensively with the Army during his time as a combat medic and was deployed on the UK/US Army Exchange programme with the US Army’s 90th Troop Command, based in Oklahoma.

Throughout his service he regularly represented the army in swimming competitions against the Navy and RAF and in 2015 made a final appearance in the pool to represent 2nd Medical Brigade at Sandhurst.

A keen marksman, Peter also represented the corps in shooting competitions.