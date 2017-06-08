ELECTION 2017: To sleep or not to sleep? Everything you need to know about #GE2017 election night

It’s going to be a long night as the UK goes to the polls for its snap 2017 general election.

So should you stay up all night or take a democracy nap? Here are the key moments to look out for and the seats which might indicate early on whether Theresa May has secured the thumping majority she originally envisaged.

Toby S James is Senior Lecturer in British & Comparative Politics, University of East Anglia

This article was originally published on theconversation.com



<script type=”text/javascript” src=”https://theconversation.com/javascripts/lib/content_tracker_hook.js” id=”theconversation_tracker_hook” data-counter=”https://counter.theconversation.edu.au/content/78822/count?distributor=republish-lightbox-advanced” async=”async”></script>