Candidates revealed for Melton Council by-elections

The vacant seats on Melton Council will each be contested by just two candidates.

In the Melton Egerton Ward, Labour’s Mike Brown will take on Conservative nominee Peter Faulkner.

The seat was vacated when Independent councillor, Tina Culley, the council’s only non-Tory, stood down from the role, citing the need to concentrate on personal commitments.

The Melton Sysonby Ward will be contested by Alison Freer-Jones (Conservative) and Labour nominee Vanessa Jane Jackson.

The seat was vacated by the sad death of Valerie Manderson in February.

Residents will be asked to vote in the Melton Council by-elections on May 4.

Information on polling stations will be given out shortly.

The county council elections will be held on the same day to decide who will represent the four wards in the Melton borough - Belvoir, Melton East, Melton West and Melton Wolds.

Next week’s Melton Times will contain a comprehensive rundown on each candidate running for both the vacant borough council seats and the wards at County Hall.