Police name cyclist killed on the A6006 near Melton

A cyclist who died in a fatal collision on the A6006 in Asfordby, Leicestershire, has been named as Gareth Morgan.

The 37-year-old, from Melton, died at the scene when he was in collision with a blue New Holland tractor at around 8am on Monday.

Police are still appealing for anyone driving in the area in the moments leading up to the collision, or saw the collision itself to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a car who overtook the bike a few minutes before the incident.

Detective Constable Pete Davies, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “I am keen to trace a witness who overtook Mr Morgan at around 7.55am on Monday morning, just after the turning of Asfordby village.

“The car was heading towards Melton and was in front of the tractor. It is likely that the driver of the vehicle was not aware of the collision but may remember overtaking a bike with red lights. Is this you? If so please contact me as you may be help to help with our enquiries.”

If you have any information please call 101 and ask to speak to DC Pete Davies, quoting incident 109 of January 16.