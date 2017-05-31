Plenty enjoy useful workshops at first Melton Space Fix-Make-Share-Create event

Woodwork, making bags out pillowcases, creating items using a 3D printer and learning about electronics were all enjoyed by people who attended the first Fix-Make-Share-Create event at Melton Country Park Cafe.
Over 60 took part in the workshops organised by Melton Space - a communiy initiative to bring individuals and organisations to work, learn and share ideas and resources.
Volunteers from Melton Space and Leicester Hackspace were on hand to get people to have a go at anything from making planters using old pallets to finding out more about basic computing programming.
“It was so wonderful to get something fixed which meant a lot to me,” said Tina, from Melton, who took an old record player which the Melton Space volunteers managed to repair.
“I felt I could do something useful,” said Roy, who helped design and make the go kart.
“It was a lovely atmosphere,” said Mary Sawu, local area coordinator for Asfordby and Melton and one of the Melton Space committee members. “Residents got to meet other like-minded people, share ideas and above all have fun. We signed up lots of new members but we’d love more to join us.”
For more information visit www.meltonspace.org.uk or pop down to the Melton Space at the country park, on Wednesday afternoons, from 3-6pm.