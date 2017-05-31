Plenty enjoy useful workshops at first Melton Space Fix-Make-Share-Create event

Woodwork, making bags out pillowcases, creating items using a 3D printer and learning about electronics were all enjoyed by people who attended the first Fix-Make-Share-Create event at Melton Country Park Cafe.

Over 60 took part in the workshops organised by Melton Space - a communiy initiative to bring individuals and organisations to work, learn and share ideas and resources.

Lloyd Stevens with his 3D printer PHOTO: Supplied

Volunteers from Melton Space and Leicester Hackspace were on hand to get people to have a go at anything from making planters using old pallets to finding out more about basic computing programming.

“It was so wonderful to get something fixed which meant a lot to me,” said Tina, from Melton, who took an old record player which the Melton Space volunteers managed to repair.

“I felt I could do something useful,” said Roy, who helped design and make the go kart.

“It was a lovely atmosphere,” said Mary Sawu, local area coordinator for Asfordby and Melton and one of the Melton Space committee members. “Residents got to meet other like-minded people, share ideas and above all have fun. We signed up lots of new members but we’d love more to join us.”

A visitor's CD player gets fixed PHOTO: Supplied

For more information visit www.meltonspace.org.uk or pop down to the Melton Space at the country park, on Wednesday afternoons, from 3-6pm.