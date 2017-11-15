Plans unveiled for 94 new homes close to Melton tip

Plans have been unveiled for 94 new homes to be built on vacant land close to Melton tip.

Developers GS Property Holdings are preparing to submit an outline planning application for the Lake Terrace scheme to the borough council.

If approved, it would provide one, two and three-bed starter and family properties adjacent to the River Eye and backing on to Egerton Park Cricket Club.

Lance Wiggins, associate director of Landmark Planning, which is operating on behalf of the applicant, said: “This is an ideally located site in the heart of this popular market town and within easy reach of the local amenities.

“Future residents will also benefit from a beautiful aspect over open fields across to the river and the scheme will help put back to good use part of a disused railway line.

“We look forward to receiving views from local people and to submitting an outlining planning application later this year.”

The developer has launched a consultation into the proposals and is seeking views of Melton people, particularly those living on the nearby streets of Ullswater Road, Buttermere Close, Oxbow Close, Ambleside Way, as well as Lake Terrace itself.

Comments can be made online at www.laketerracemelton.co.uk with the deadline being midnight on Tuesday November 28.

The development, if approved would contribute to some of the home required in the Melton Local Plan, which is due to be considered by a government inspector at a public hearing next year.