Picture special for the Melton Remembrance Sunday parade and service

Melton people came out in their droves yesterday (Sunday) as the town reverberated with the sounds and colours of the annual Remembrance parade.

Crowds lined the streets, six deep in places, to watch a party of around 300 people marching along to mark the sacrifice given by armed forces personnel in the world wars and other conflicts.

Service personnel from the Defence Animal Centre (DAC) march to the Memorial Gardens EMN-171113-104218001

Serving members of the armed forces, veterans, youth organisations, representatives of the emergency services, dignitaries and members of the town branches of the Royal British Legion and RAFA were accompanied by Melton Band from Chapel Street through to Sage Cross Street and Market Place.

The party continued along Leicester Street before assembling in the Memorial Gardens at Egerton Lodge for the traditional Service of Remembrance, including the laying of wreaths, the sounding of the Last Post and a period of silence.

It was the first time the service had been held outside, with St Mary’s Church unavailable while the major renovation project is completed.

Melton team rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, who took the service told the packed congregation at the start that he was pleased the weather was good, on a cold but sunny morning.

Volunteer marshalls were on duty for the first time after the police withdrew support this year EMN-171113-104242001

Readings were made by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, and Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Sir David Samworth, before the National Anthem was played.

The parade then formed again, in High Street, and was applauded by large crowds as they made their way through Market Place and Sherrard Street.

Volunteers took over marshaling duties this year after Leicestershire Police controversially withdrew its usual support with traffic management.

The Melton branch of the Royal British Legion consequently embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise the hundreds of pounds required to buy in expertise to close the roads so the parade could proceed safely.

Dignitaries observe the two minute silence at the Memorial Gardens service EMN-171113-104253001

Photographer Tim Williams captured the spectacle and the respect of the occasion in these photographs.

A large crowd gathers for Remembrance service in Memorial Gardens - it was held outdoors for the first time with St Mary's Church still closed for renovation EMN-171113-104304001

The wreath laying ceremony takes place before the service EMN-171113-104315001

Eyes right for the Melton Band's trombone player - the musical group accompanied the parade and played at the service EMN-171113-104326001

Melton Poppy Appeal organiser Jock Bryson leads the Royal British Legion branch members through Market Place EMN-171113-104337001