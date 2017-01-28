Pets at Home Melton on hand to help local Beaver and Cub Scouts earn their badges

Pets at Home in Melton is offering local Beaver Scout colonies and Cub Scout packs free workshops to help members gain their Animal Carer bade and Animal Friend badge.

In order to achieve the badge criteria, young people attending the workshops at the Pets at Home store will receive free workbooks to help record the advice they will receive from trained in-store colleagues on how to care for pets responsibly.

To obtain their badges, Beaver Scouts and Cub Scouts will learn about the five welfare needs of animals and how to care for small animals, fish or insects and understand the correct types, varieties and quantities of food to feed them. They will also find out about the right habitats, where they sleep and how to ensure they get the appropriate level of exercise. Coupled with this they will learn how to keep animals healthy and recognise common illnesses.

Susan Dale, store manager at Pets at Home Melton, said: “Our in-store pet advisers are always happy to share their extensive knowledge of animal care. The free workshops and workbooks will help local Beavers and Cub Scouts find out all the information they need to achieve some of their badge activity tasks, teaching them how to care for pets responsibly.”

For more information on booking a free workshop contact Pets at Home Melton on 01664 501072.