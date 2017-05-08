Person treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Melton property

Ambulance staff treated a person for smoke inhalation after fire broke out in the kitchen of a property in Melton.

Two crews of firefighters attended the scene, in Burton Road, along with crews from Oakham and Birstall.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was also in attendance, at 6.45pm on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident involved a single storey building with fire located in the kitchen.

“An ambulance was requested to treat one person suffering from smoke inhalation.”

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, thermal imaging apparatus and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the blaze which, at one point, reignited in the loft area.