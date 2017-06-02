Peck-tacular show exhibits

More than 400 birds were on show when Melton’s long-awaited rare breeds poultry show finally went ahead on Saturday.

The Sale of Graded Traditional Pure and Rare Breed Poultry and Waterfowl had to be re-scheduled three times after poultry gatherings and sales were banned by the government in the wake of the outbreak of Bird Flu in the UK.

Roosters on the roster at the rare breeds poultry show in Melton EMN-170530-122922001

But, the annual event finally went ahead at Melton Cattle Market at the weekend with a good turnout of exhibitors and visitors.

Market manager Tim Webster said: “After a long and anticipated wait it was great to finally be able to hold the spring rare and pure breed poultry sale.

“We had 440 lots and prices reached a very respectable £116 for a pair of versicolor teal.

“In large fowl, there were no staggering prices but Orpington got up to £65.”

Crowds enjoy a walk round the exhibition halls full of birds at the rare breeds poultry show in Melton EMN-170530-122932001

He added: “The sale had to belong this year to the bantams, with the majority of lots being sold with an average of £37 a pen.

“The silkie bantams, in particular, were in great demand and reached prices of £30 per bird.”