Park was littered with teddies at Melton picnic event

If you walked past Wilton Park on Friday you’ll have noticed lots of children with parents and teddy bears enjoying a picnic on the lawns.
The gathering was part of the Melton Mowbray Town Estate led teddy bears picnic event in celebration of ‘Love Your Parks’ week.
Senior Town Warden Dinah Hickling said: “The weather was really good and it was another fantastic occasion.
“Melton Police visited with their police car which the children clambered in and out of, and the place was littered with teddy bears.
“Other activities included hook a duck, a mini version of foot golf where we used hoops for the holes, bouncy castle and the train had been re-built for families to ride.
“There were also a number of races for the tots and children. These included egg and spoon, running, sack and duck races. A number of very competitive dads fell to the finish line in the adult sack race which made for great entertainment.
“The teddy bears picnic was well supported again this year by the town feoffees and town estate staff. Thank you to them.”
