Pair from the Melton borough smash the Great North Run together for Bendrigg Trust

Another set of friends have completed the Great North Run for the first time, raising £1,181 for Bendrigg Trust.

Lorna Maydwell, 27, from Burrough on the Hill and Lisa Burton, 33, from Melton made more than double their original target of £500.

The Bendrigg Trust is a residential activity centre specialising in high quality courses for disabled and disadvantaged people, of any age or ability.

The pair chose the cause because Lorna works with children who have social, emotional and mental health issues for a living.

Lorna said: “The run went really well. Lisa finished in a time of two hours and 20 minutes and I did it in three hours and seven minutes.

“I loved it (afterwards) but have no desire to do it again soon. The atmosphere on the day was fantastic.

“There were so many inspirational people taking part and this helped motivate us.

“We’d like to thank everyone at Bendrigg Trust for welcoming and supporting us on the day. We’d also like to thank everyone who has sponsored us, as well as the companies who donated prizes for our quiz night.”

Lisa caught the running bug and completed the Rutland Team Marathon on Sunday, running 10 kilometres. She’s keen to do the Great North Run again and is planning on running for the same charity again next year, place dependant.

People can still donate to the girls. Their JustGiving page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa1131?utm_source=Facebook&utm