Operator of Melton leisure sites wins industry award

Everyone Active, which operates Melton Sports Village and Waterfield Leisure Centre on behalf of Melton Borough Council, is celebrating after taking home the headline accolade at a top industry awards night.

The ukactive and Matrix Flame Awards are the health and fitness sector’s largest celebration of innovation and excellence. Everyone Active scooped the most coveted award of the night, Operator of the Year, at a ceremony hosted in Telford.

The accolade recognised Everyone Active’s high levels of performance across all aspects of operation. It’s the fifth time the leisure operator has achieved the title, having won the award last year and on the three consecutive occasions in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Managing director, David Bibby, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have achieved the status of Operator of the Year.

“All of our colleagues from across the company strive to give customers the best service and experience possible.”