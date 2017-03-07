Old Dalby pupils study author Roald Dahl for World Book Day

Pupils at Old Dalby Primary School let their imaginations run wild when they experienced an exciting Roald Dahl themed Creative Learning Experience by Konflux Theatre in Education.

Aimed at Key Stage 1, children met a whole host of colourful characters to celebrate the 20th anniversary of World Book Day.

Based on the script entitled ‘Believe In Magic and You Will Find It” by Robert Beckett, a Konflux facilitator played a variety of roles including the BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda and a storyteller - the linchpin of the workshop. Props, costumes and music were used to further engage children in the session.

Youngsters witnessed each Roald Dahl character transform in front of them and the facilitator encouraged the pupils to think deeply about each character’s plight and how each of their dilemmas were resolved.

One such character, Matilda, was brought to life by the workshop facilitator. Children explored the issues around Matilda, her desperation to be loved due to being neglected by her parents and her highly intelligent mind. They discovered that reading transports you to exciting and imaginary lands which can bring great satisfaction. These key messages about believing in yourself and having confidence in your own abilities were explored and reiterated throughout the workshop.