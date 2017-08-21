Old Dalby Day is still going strong after over 30 years

A traditional village event that has been running over 30 years is returning on bank holiday Monday (August 28).

Subject to good weather Old Dalby Day will include a packed programme of events and entertainment, from 10.45am, in the main arena on the village green and at the school.

The day aims to raise significant funds for charities, support groups and clubs to keep the village vibrant and alive.

Last year some in the community who benefitted from a cash injection included Old Dalby Playgroup for their Christmas trip, Old Dalby Scouts for refurbishment of their kitchen, Old Dalby Cricket Club for cricket square covers, the church for its Senior Citizens Group trip and tea party, Old Dalby Primary School for new play equipment and Old Dalby Pre-school for a climbing frame and planters.

Old Dalby resident, Jim Patman, said: “Last year was one of the best in our long history. It had a record attendance with an estimated 4,000 people attending across the day.

“We hope 2017 will be even more successful for all and we wish everyone a great day.”

Attractions scheduled on the village green include an open precession from 10.45am and grand opening at 11am, falconry display from 11.50am, Belvoir Big Band from 12.20pm, Wild Things Animal Encounters from 1.30pm, Stagecoach Performing Arts from 2pm and Acoustic Union at 3pm.

At the school will be a classic car show, Mark Hickman and guitarists, Shades Of Grey, New St George Morris, Emily Brown and an accordionist, dog show, children’s sports, craft stalls, horticultural show and

Bacon cobs and other such delights will be served in the village hall from 8am and the church will run a book sale.

Entry is £5 per car and includes a programme.