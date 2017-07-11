NEWSFLASH: Council to review CCTV coverage on Fairmead Estate following Melton arson attacks

An urgent review is being carried out on CCTV coverage of a Melton housing estate where arsonists have gone on the rampage for the last two weekends.

Officials at Melton Council, which is the landlord for many of the properties on the Fairmead Estate, have been liaising this week with police officers.

The talks follow events in the early hours of Saturday, which saw a car set ablaze, two others suffer serious fire damage and a shed burned down.

The week before, fire crews had to deal with six blazing cars on the estate.

Harry Rai, the council’s head of communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We are reviewing CCTV coverage on the Fairmead Estate in light of recent incidents and working with police to try to mitigate these incidents from happening again.

“The police and the fire brigade have done a great job in dealing with the incidents and we are seeing what else we can do.

“We will be looking at the range of coverage and the number of cameras on the estate.”

Mr Rai said it was possible to install mobile cameras at short notice, if required, without needing to wait for the matter to be considered at a council meeting.