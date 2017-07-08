NEWSFLASH: Arsonists damage more cars on Melton housing estate

Arsonists went on the rampage again on a Melton housing estate in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

A car was set on fire on the Fairmead Estate and as firefighters battled to douse it and stop it spreading to other parked vehicles a nearby shed was set on fire.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes because of the proximity of the fires to residential properties.

The incidents come a week after six cars were destroyed or badly damaged there.

The latest attacks were condemned by senior town firefighter Scott Smith, who said: “Whilst both the town’s fire engines were busy dealing with these mindless acts it left the town and surrounding areas with no fire cover for a short while until the incidents were bought under control.”

A crew from the town station attended the scene after the car fires were reported in Harlech Walk at 2.12am.

Two vehicles next to the car which was set alight also suffered severe fire damage.

Firefighter Smith said: “Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which caused damage to a total of three vehicles.

“Watch manager Simon Lee was in charge of this incident. Whilst I was sat at the station with the other town crew the station bells went again shortly after at 2.40am to reports of a shed fire about 50 yards from where the other crew were still dealing with the car fires, this time on Blenhiem Walk.

“We were quickly on the scene and found a garden shed well alight. We used two hose reel jets to knock the fire down which also caused damage to the owner’s house by a cracking of windows and gutter damage.

“This another reminder for all Melton home owners to ensure they have working smoke alarms and to ensure they test them regularly, at least once a week, and to ensure as a family everyone makes an escape plan in case of a fire.”

Melton MP Sir Alan Duncan told the Melton Times last week he was seeking an urgent meeting with Leicestershire Chief Constable Simon Cole to discuss the police response to the first wave of attacks last weekend.