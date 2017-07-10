New subscription service launched for vulnerable Melton people and families

New subscription services are being launched in Melton to support families and vulnerable people.

The borough council is offering the help in a bid to help deprived individuals and to help elderly people continue to live independently in their own homes.

Activities will be available for children whose parents can’t afford holidays or sports and leisure sessions out of school time.

Cleaning, gardening and maintenance jobs can be done for older residents who are unable to carry them out and emergency alarm services will also be available, like those offered in sheltered housing complexes.

Residents will be invited to pay a monthly subscription if they want to take advantage of the scheme, known as timesage.

Some people may also wish to invest in the services for elderly relatives.

Martyn Bowen, a revenue business partner at Melton Council, said: “It’s a big ethos of the council that we look to support vulnerable people.

“This new subscription scheme will enable us to maintain certain services for those more vulnerable residents in the borough.

“They will be able to buy packages of services and spread the cost over the monthly payments.

“The scheme will take away the worry some people have of looking after older relatives or young families.”

This type of project was initially used, with great success, in Buckinghamshire by Aylesbury Vale District Council and Melton Council is liaising with them on their own one.

Leaflets have been sent out to homes to assess the interest in the scheme.

Mr Bowen added: “We will aim to use local businesses and trades people to carry out the work.

“We are very much at the marketing stage now and we’re hoping there will be a lot of interest.”

Residents are invited to take part in a short survey about the new timesage project with prizes worth a total of £250 to be given out in a random draw for those who take part.

Deadlines for surveys, which can be completed on line at www.timesage.co.uk, is Friday July 21 at 5pm.