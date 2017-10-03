New senior town warden appointed for Melton

A new Senior Townwarden was elected by Melton Town Estate last night (Monday) with John Southerington replacing Dinah Hickling.

Mrs Hickling served five years in the role, acting as the public face of the historic organisation and representing it at public events.

Melton Town Estate's newly-elected Senior Townwarden John Southerington EMN-170310-154511001

She officially left the post at the end of last night’s annual town meeting but was elected as a feoffee.

After the meeting Mrs Hickling told the Melton Times: “Having served seven years in total, five of which as Senior Townwarden, it’s time for a change.

“I was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to experience so many different aspects of the position.

“I received a great many invitations which I was delighted to accept, never having to turn down any.

“However, the kindness people locally and further afield than Melton Mowbray have shown to me and our organisation will be the memory I will keep and I would like to thank them for that.”

Mr Southerington, who has been involved with the town estate for many years, said: “It’s a great honour to be Senior Townwarden again, but I need to up my game following the high standard and achievements of my predecessor, Dinah, who has done a wonderful job in promoting the town estate across the county over the past five years.

“After raising in excess of £1million for the town estate over the past 13 years, it is still my objective to upgrade our facilities and assets by applying for grants.

“I have recently successfully been awarded a Biffa Grant of £48,000 to improve the All England Sports Pavilion, to provide a new roof and windows and improved ladies’ toilet facilities.”