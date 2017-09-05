New NHS dental practice set to open in Melton

A new dentists’ practice is to open seven days a week in Melton.

JDRM Dental Care plans to take over the former Sit and Settle cafe in Nottingham Street in December.

Up to 12 jobs will be created at the practice with recruitment starting for dental hygienists, nurses, receptionists and a practice manager.

Ruby Mahal, clinical director for the business, said: “We are aiming to open on December 1 and we will be open from 8am until 8pm from Monday through to Sunday.

“The practice will also be staffed on bank holidays and we will be taking on patients for routine dental work and emergency treatment.

“I would estimate we will be treating between 6,000 and 8,000 patients in Melton every year.”

JDRM, which also runs dental practices in Coalville and Hinckley, won the tender offered by NHS England to provide new services across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Surgeries in Oakham, Loughborough and Leicester will also be set up by the company.

Four dentists will work on a rota in two surgeries in the new Melton practice so it is staffed throughout the days and evenings.

The company has applied to the borough council for planning permission to change the use of the premises from its current bar and restaurant permit to a dental practice.

Mrs Mahal added: “People who already have a dentist in Melton can come to us if they require emergency treatment.

“But we will also be taking on patients who don’t currently have a dentist in the area.”

A dedicated website will shortly be launched for the new Melton dental practice.

Email jdrm@dentaljobsgroup.co.uk if you are interested in applying for one of the vacancies there.