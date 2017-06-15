New LGBT group in Melton

A support for Melton youngsters who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender has been launched.

LGBT Melton, which is for 14 to 18-year-olds, provides advice, information and guidance on issues such as sexual health, discrimination, education, employment, relationships and mental health.

Meetings and activities will be held at The Venue at Phoenix House in Nottingham Road.

It was started by Anthony Marvin, who said: “This project has come about from listening to young people in Melton who identify as LGBT over the last four years.

“By setting up this project I hope to reduce social isolation, discrimination, bullying, mental illness and self harm amongst the LGBT young people of the area.

“As a group we hope to work along with other agencies to educate the community in the hope that this will reduce discrimination for the whole LGBT community.”

Email lgbtmelton@icloud.com or call Anthony on 07391 803226 for more information on the group’s sessions, which are held on Mondays between 7pm and 9pm.