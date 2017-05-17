New leader elected at Melton Council

There has been a major power change at Melton Council this week after leader Pam Posnett was replaced after just a year in office.

Councillor Joe Orson was elected as new leader at Tuesday’s annual meeting.

Councillor Posnett was Melton’s first female leader and the only female leading a district or borough council during her term of office.

After serving for five years as deputy to the then leader, Councillor Byron Rhodes, Councillor Posnett spoke of her pride at being elected 12 months ago and set out her plans to make the council cost-effective and keep Council Tax as low as possible.

She was also looking forward to playing a leading role in delivering the new Melton Local Plan, the mooted relief road and projects such as the cattle market site regeneration and Melton Sports and Leisure Village.

But the council’s ruling Conservative group decided to back a new leader this week after Councillor Orson was proposed by Councillor Alan Pearson.

He told the meeting: “I’ve known Joe for many years and he has the qualities to ensure Melton Mowbray and the borough can manage the changes we face in the future and make Melton one of the best and most prosperous towns in the country.”

Councillor Orson said he was looking forward to playing a leading role in the cattle market redevelopment and the sports village scheme.

He said one of his priorities was to move forward the Local Plan, which has been delayed this year at the draft stage.

He told the meeting: “The draft has been delayed but I know residents want to see it moved forward and this will be one of my main priorities as leader.”“

Councillor Leigh Higgins was re-elected as Deputy Leader of Melton Council.