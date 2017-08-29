New era for Melton Council as Edd takes on top job

A new era has been ushered in at Melton Council with the appointment of Edd de Coverly as chief executive after the retirement of Lynn Aisbett, who served 13 years in the role.

He says he is looking to forge a strong partnership with new leader, Councillor Jor Orson, as the authority faces up to making challenging decisions in light of reduced government funding.

Mr de Coverly has spent the last decade working in a variety of senior roles at Ashfield District Council, in Nottinghamshire, after working in retail and marketing.

He said: “I have been very impressed with what has been achieved over recent years and I look forward to building on that legacy, working alongside elected members, my new colleagues, partner agencies and our communities.

“Local government undoubtedly faces a difficult financial challenge but my colleagues and I will do all we can to ensure the stability of the council and that we deliver excellent and responsive services to our residents and customers.

“I am looking forward to working with the leader and council on a bold and exciting agenda which will aim to increase prosperity, enhance local infrastructure and deliver better quality of life for our residents.”

Mr de Coverly started his new job, at the Parkside offices off Burton Street, this week.

Councillor Orson said: “The appointment of a new chief executive was a critical decision for the council and, following a thorough and challenging recruitment process, Edd proved himself to be the ideal candidate among a high calibre group.

“His local government and private sector experience skills and knowledge will be invaluable in helping us make a major shift in how we shape the future of our borough.”