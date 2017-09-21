New council supremo identifies key targets

Raising average wages, improving roads and internet connectivity, and providing more affordable housing are some of the key targets the new Melton Council chief executive has identified.

Edd de Coverly took over the top job at the authority a month ago, and he is excited by the challenge ahead.

He will oversee major regeneration projects, like the Melton Distributor Road bypass scheme, the planned new leisure vision in the town and the second phase redevelopment of the cattle market.

Then there is the Local Plan, which will outline development in the borough for the next 20 years, and which is currently at a critical draft phase before it is examined by a government inspector.

Mr de Coverly, who has worked in various senior roles at Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire for the last decade, said: “Ensuring we have a Local Plan in place will enable us to manage growth in a sustainable way, and ensure we can secure the required infrastructure which needs to accompany it.

“Melton has a great reputation and many great local assets, and I am keen that we should harness this to increase our profile and encourage more inward investment.”

Mr de Coverly has already met business leaders and influential people in the community to see how different agencies can work together.

“I believe that by thinking creatively and working together with members, partners, and our communities, we can make a difference and I felt there was a really good fit between my experience, background and ethos and that of the council,” said Mr de Coverly, who is married with a family of three young children.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing what we can achieve on behalf of Melton’s communities.”

He paid tribute to the work of his predecessor, Lynn Aibett, who retired after serving 13 years in the role.

She oversaw major change in the authority and a move to a new office off Burton Street after a fire burned down the previous one in 2008.

Mr de Coverly added: “The council has created a fantastic office facility which hosts numerous partner agencies and reduces the cost for all of us to deliver services.

“It also creates the potential to join things up, so it makes things easier for residents and Melton’s innovative approach, and creation of services like Me and My Learning, is something they should be very proud of.

“The securing of external funding and recent first phase redevelopment of the cattle market also shows their bold regeneration ambitions and I look forward to developing these aspirations further over the coming years.”