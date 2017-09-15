Music couple hope to be hits as publicans

A couple with a passion for music are hoping they will be hits with locals when they take over the Noel’s Arms in Melton.

Archie Pearson (20) from Melton Mowbray and Megan Astbury (21) from Kibworth will be pulling the pints when they take control of the Burton Street pub on September 24.

And the duo, who were members of several bands before creating their own, Last Touch, and have pledged to build upon the pub’s reputation as one of the best live music venues in the county.

Archie, who starting working at the pub at 15 as a glass collector, said: “I pretty much grew up working at The Noel’s.

“It’s been the making of me. I’ve seen it grow into such a valued venue and now I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to run it.”

Megan said: “I am excited and look forward to being a prominent face behind the bar and to be a part of the ever-growing Noel’s Arms community.

“Our aim is to keep all the great traditions of the Noel’s going strong, by continuing to bring fantastic live music to the stage, along with the comedy nights and open mic evenings.

“We would also like to add to those great foundations with better sound and lighting, bringing in new bands and giving them a platform to perform.”

She said: “The Noel’s Arms has become an important part of the community with many regulars generously baking delicious treats to go with the ever-popular Sunday Funday free cheeseboard and raising money for local charities.

“We both place huge value on community spirit and really look forward to continuously welcome the wonderful customers that the pub already has, whilst welcoming new ones, with our passion for great beer, great music and great fun.”