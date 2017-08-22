Museum’s special tribute after death of Melton war historian

Melton’s Carnegie Museum will close on Friday as a tribute to town war historian, Trevor Hearn, who has died at the age of 73.

Trevor became a familiar face to visitors there until retiring last year due to ill health.

His widow, Frances (62), said: “I feel really honoured, and I’m sure Trevor would too, that the museum is closing for a day for him.”

Trevor had been suffering from cancer but passed away on August 12 after developing pneumonia.

Frances, who has been inundated with sympathy cards, said: “Trevor was a very jolly person and never let life get him down. He was a happy man right up to the end.”

Born in Hackney, east London, Trevor came to Melton in 1952 when he joined the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. His military career included three tours of Northern Ireland.

Trevor and Frances married in March 1983. He had three children from his first marriage, Vince Julie and Paul, while she has Scott and Robert from hers. Together they had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, which he doted on.

As well as his work at the museum, Trevor compiled lengthy research on the war service of Melton borough residents.

He wrote books about every church and detailed the names of every serviceman who fell in action.

Trevor also played a big part in getting information boards set up in the town’s Memorial Gardens outlining the service of local people who died in the world wars.

Frances added: “Trevor’s grandfather was killed in the First World War and that made him want to find out more.”

Trevor’s funeral is tomorrow (Friday) at 12 noon at Grantham Crematorium.