Multitalented Misiuda dancers impress in Melton show

Eloquent performers from the Misiuda Dance Academy put on their dance show ‘All Aboard!,’ in front of two packed audiences at Melton Theatre.

Dancers from as young as age three took part in a variety of routines which included ballet, modern and tap. A raffle raised £135 for Mind, the mental health charity.

Academy owner Nicola Clay, who runs classes at Fox Yard, off Leicester Street in Melton, said: “The cast danced their hearts out and everybody really enjoyed themselves.

“Special thanks has to go to the backstage crew who were fantastic at organising all of the dancers, the teamwork from everyone was brilliant. I’m so proud of them all!”