Motorists ignore unconscious man lying beside busy Melton road

A man lay unconscious by the side of a busy Melton road for what is believed to have been several hours as motorists drove by.

Milkman Tony Fowler spotted the man’s body lying prone on a verge on the corner of West Avenue and Asfordby Road shortly before 6am on Saturday.

Mr Fowler broke off from his round to see if he could help.

He called the emergency services after being unable to wake the man, who was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mr Fowler said: “I noticed the man was sprawled out.

“He was unconscious and was cold.

“It certainly seemed that he had been lying there a few hours.

“When I first saw him nine cars and a lorry were passing by one side of the road and four cars were coming from the other direction.

“He was clearly visible from the road and I was very surprised no-one was stopping to help.

“If it was a member of your family you would surely want someone to help them.”

Mr Fowler said an ambulance arrived within 10 minutes.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 5.52am on Saturday, August 5, to West Avenue in Melton Mowbray.

“The caller reported that a person appeared to be unconscious on the floor.

“We sent a community first responder and a crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary.”

The condition of the man, who was thought to be aged in his 30s, is not known.