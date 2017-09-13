More traders than ever attend Melton’s fifth Teenage Market

Melton held its fifth Teenage Market in the Market Place on Saturday, with the highest number of traders yet.

The event is a platform for some of the brightest young people (aged 13-21) to showcase their creative talents and entrepreneurial spirit for free.

Sky Theatre perform songs from their production of Singin' In The Rain PHOTO: Tim Williams

Traders included Sew Eve, Lovely Lavendar, Beccas Design, Benji Shilham - raising money for Camp Borneo 2018 and Phoebe Hill – raising money for Guides trip to Austria 2018.

Melton BID manager, Shelagh Core, said: “We also had a fantastic musical line up throughout the day, despite the rain, thanks again to the support of Icon Music.

“Performers included Thomas Harnett, May Perks, Melanie Daniels, Mia Brooks, Phil Green, Sky Theatre - American Idiot and Singin’ In The Rain casts, Eva Rose, Ro Jordan, Ela Devlin-Hayes, Isla Jenks, Daniel Williams and some Zumba as well.

“Melton is just one of four towns in the East Midlands to host Teenage Markets, the others being Sleaford, Lincoln and Kettering, so we’re really proud to showcase our town’s fantastic talent.

Donna's Zumba dancers keep the rain clouds away PHOTO: Tim Williams

“We’re looking forward to hosting again in April and September next year.”