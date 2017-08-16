More prize success for Colston Bassett Dairy at the Great Taste Awards

Colston Bassett Dairy’s impressive winning streak at prize-giving food events has continued.

The cheesemaker received two stars for its Stilton and Shropshire Blue at the Great Taste Awards - an established benchmark for the speciality food and drink sector.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, winning at the Great Taste Awards is important to producers who care about the quality of their produce. The stars differentiate their foods from others on the counter, providing consumers with a great taste guarantee.

More than 500 judges working in small teams, blind tasted over 12,000 products before awarding the best with this acknowledged accolade.

Commenting on their success, Billy Kevan, dairy manager at Colston Bassett, said: “Prestigious accolades such as Great Taste stars, which we have been picking up year after year, endorse the world famous reputation of our cheeses.

“As we head towards Christmas, quality Stilton in particular is an essential for a festive cheeseboard. If you’re going to be celebrating with fine cheese, then choose an award winner from Colston Bassett.”

This is the latest triumph for Colston Basset in the space of a week. In the last edition of the Melton Times (10/08/17) we reported that the dairy had been awarded a silver medal for its Whole Blue Stilton and a bronze medal for its Shropshire Blue in the International Cheese Awards.