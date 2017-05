Ragdale Hall Health Hydro and Thermal Spa has again been highly commended in Natural Health magazine’s International Beauty Awards 2017, for The Best Hotel Spa Experience.

The hotel spa category is very special to be recognised in because it’s voted for entirely by the magazine’s readers and online visitors - giving that all important consumer stamp of approval.

The multi-award winning venue will feature in the magazine’s special awards supplement which is available in this month’s edition.