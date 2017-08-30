Monument could block Melton homes plan

Plans to build 30 new homes on the outskirts of Melton could be scuppered because they would be too near to an ancient monument.

Borough councillors are to discuss the outline scheme, which is earmarked for a site off St Bartholomew’s Way, at a meeting next week.

Martin Brown has applied to build the properties south of Hill Top Farm and to the rear of Southwell Close.

But Historic England and the archaeology department at Leicestershire County Council have lodged objections because the development would impinge on the buried remains of a Medieval farm known as Sysonby Grange.

A previous proposal for 45 houses has been scaled back after previous objections by conservationists, but Historic England still consider it to be harmful to the historic remains.

Officers will recommend councillors refuse the application at their meeting.

Outline plans for 16 new houses to be built off Canal Lane in Hose will, will also be considered by members.

Affordable homes will make up 37 per cent of the development proposed by Andrew Granger and Co.

Councillors will be recommended to approve the scheme when they meet.