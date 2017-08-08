MOD thanks those who helped recover 21 military horses from Melton base after they were released

Everyone who helped round up 21 horses after they were released late at night from the Defence Animal Centre has been thanked today (Tuesday) by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

A major recovery operation was launched in the early hours of Saturday after the animals galloped along roads and sustained injuries after being in collision with vehicles.

Some of them were found more than six miles away at Wymeswold and actions by members of the public prevented them entering the A46 dual carriageway off the A6006.

A spokesperson for the MOD said: “We can confirm that a number of military horses were released from the Defence Animal Training Regiment fields late on Friday 4th August. “All horses were subsequently returned to the stables and are making a good recovery. “This incident is subject to a police investigation.

“MOD is particularly grateful to members of the local community, the police and veterinary staff from Nottingham University, who helped to get the situation under control and the horses home so quickly.”

Leicestershire Police say the animals were released from a field at the Asfordby Road site.

Police said today that no-one had been arrested in connection with the incident but enquiries were ongoing.