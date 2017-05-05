Mobile phone users in Melton to get faster new 4G service by Tuesday

Mobile phone users in Melton will soon get access to a faster 4G internet service.

O2 is starting work (tomorrow) in the town to connect the improved network and expects to finish by Tuesday.

The company is also upgrading its 2G and 3G service in the area at the same time, as part of its network modernisation programme.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer, for Telefónica UK, which owns O2, said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Melton Mowbray will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet, making everything easier when using their phone or tablet.

“They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

Customers have been warned they may experience intermittent service while the work on 4G is going on.

The company recommends using their TU GO app, which will allow calls to be made and received on any wifi-connected device.