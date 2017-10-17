Milestone 35th Upper Broughton Art Show was “best ever”

Artists, sculptors and photographers from around the borough have showcased their work at a village near Melton.

The 35th Upper Broughton Art Show, organised by the village hall committee, started on Friday with a preview evening, followed by a weekend exhibition.

Keith Jones bought one of Angela Shaw's pastel landscapes PHOTO: Tim Williams

Anne Copley, one of the organisers, said: “Our 35th anniversary show was the best ever!

“Artists that exhibited this year were 135. Framed and on display 353, unframed which were in browsers 288. Total items 641.

“This was nearly double from last year. Around 50 artists were new.”

“When we first began 35 years ago it was nearly all watercolours. Now other media is the bigger section with such a wonderful variety of work.

“What stood out overall was the quality. From feedback this is what makes us the best show in the region.”

The winner of The Broughton Cup for the best in show was awarded to Sandy Brown for ‘Dream World.’ The winner of The George Harris Cup for the best watercolour went to Ken Forrest for ‘Auto Track.’ The winner of the 3D Cup was John Nicholls for ‘Vice Versa.’

Anne added: “The preview evening was a huge success. I’d like to thank Tina Combellack, Rushcliffe Borough councillor, who sponsored the event and Long Clawson Dairy who kindly donated a ring of Stilton.

“It’s too early to know how much we’ve raised but all profits will go to the village hall committee towards running costs.”