Mercury kick-start busy Hose Fest

The village hall playing fields became a hub of fun and great live music at Hose Fest this weekend.

The sun-kissed event was one of the biggest on record, drawing a healthy crowd and raising hundreds for different village groups.

The Hose Fest crowd enjoy the music and evening sunshine PHOTO: Tim Williams

Hose Fest began on Friday night with a sell-out performance from Mercury Queen Tribute. It continued on Saturday with a fete on the village green in the morning, and beer festival and live acts on stage around the village hall site in the afternoon.

Tony Pile, one of the organisers, said: “It was a fantastic weekend. Mercury kicked off the festival by playing two sets to a packed crowd inside the village hall.

“Musical highlights on Saturday included acapella and gospel from the EAGA choir, a young band called Outnumbered and local band Strachan Central.

“The beer festival included 11 real ales from Nottingham Brewery and Belvoir Brewery. I reckon as every year the committee try to improve the festival there was around three to four hundred people in attendance.”

Ross Harding entertains on stage PHOTO: Tim Williams

Next year, rumours are that an Elvis tribute performer will headline on the Friday. Keep an eye out for ticket availability in the new year by visiting http://hosefest.org.uk/