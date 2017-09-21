Memorial service for Melton woman who lost 10-year battle with cancer

A memorial service is to be held for a popular Melton woman who finally lost her 10-year battle with cancer in her native Australia.

Silvana Tiberio-Pearson (60) was married for 25 years to borough and county councillor Alan Pearson.

After battling cancer three times, she was diagnosed with the disease again while the couple were visiting relatives in Australia at Christmas.

Sadly, Silvana was not well enough to return to Melton although Alan was able to fly out to spend time with her before she passed away on July 29.

He said: “Things had started looking up, she had finished her treatment and was planning to come home to Melton.

“But the cancer came back and things took a turn for the worse.

“It’s been a very difficult journey but I have had amazing support from friends and colleagues.

“Silvana loved Melton and had many friends here and she will be missed as part of the local community.”

The Pearsons worked together at SAQ International, based on Asfordby Business Park, which is a leading sports science movement training company.

Silvana was a director while Alan is managing director.

Born to an Italian immigrant family in Perth, Australia, she could trace her ancestry back to the Roman Emperor Tiberius.

Alan is a dual national and he met his wife-to-be while he was Down Under playing rugby for a local club.

He recalled: “I met Silvana in Perth when she was working in a shop.

“I walked in and chatted her up and the rest is history.”

The couple moved to Melton when Alan began working with Leicester Tigers RFC and Silvana quickly fell in love with the town and the borough.

They didn’t have any children but she became close to Alan’s children from a previous relationship, James and Kira.

Silvana was cremated in Australia but Alan brought some of her ashes home with him. A memorial service is to be held in Melton early next month on a date to be confirmed.