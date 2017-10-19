Members of Melton church celebrate £21,000 grant donation

Funds for the major renovation project at Melton’s St Mary’s Church have been topped up with a £21,000 grant from a charity trust.

The historic building has been closed for the £1.9 million scheme since the start of this year but is due to reopen again in December to host the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Alterations will ensure the church is more accessible for those who want to worship and people attending community events there.

Fundraising is continuing and coffers have been boosted following the donation this week by Allchurches Trust, one of 11 grants it is giving out in the latest round.

Sir Philip Mawer, chairman of Allchurches Trust, said: “The trust is proud of the range of its grant-giving and the many different ways in which we reach and enhance the lives of people in Britain and Ireland today.

“We’re delighted to be supporting this magnificent Melton Mowbray church, so loved and cherished by its community.”

The St Mary’s Re-Ordering Project involves installing underfloor heating, levelling the floor and improving lighting and audio-visual equipment in the biggest overhaul of the building for 200 years.

The church - parts of which date back to the 12th century - will also gain a new refreshments facility, toilets and improvements to the organ.

Charity dinners, civil services, school visits and activities for young, elderly and disabled visitors will be all much easier to host when the project is complete.

The Allchurches Trust board meets five times a year and gives out a total of more than £13 million to churches, charities and communities.

It would welcome grant applications from members of other churches in the Melton borough.

Sir Philip added: “We’re also announcing grants to charities tackling social exclusion, clergy developing leadership skills and churches of other denominations which, like St Mary’s, are making an extraordinary difference in their communities.

“If there are other good causes in Leicestershire we could be helping, we’d love to know.

“They can come to us with an inspiring application and we can spread the impact of Allchurches even further.”

Go online at www.allchurches.co.uk to make contact with the trust and find out more details about their work.