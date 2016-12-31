Melton Weight Watchers donate food to Storehouse

Members of Melton’s Weight Watchers group have donated an assortment of non-perishable food items to Storehouse, which they colllected through December.

Storehouse, Melton’s Foodbank is based at The Fox Inn and is run by Melton Vineyard Church and supported by Melton Churches Together.

The charity assembles food bags for homeless and vulnerable members of the community.

Melton Weight Watchers meet at The Conservative Club on Tuesday and Thursday. Classes include free BMI checks and constant advice.

New members are welcome. To join call Melton’s Weight Watchers coach Kerry Costello on 07970906289.