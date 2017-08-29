Melton walker Adrienne steps forward for charities

A Melton fundrasier has completed a walking challenge for Home-Start and Cancer Research, gathering just shy of £2,000 for the causes.

Adrienne Holland, joint president of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray, took 100,000 steps per week through the month of July.

As July has 31 days, this equates to 442,857 steps altogether - a daily target of 14,286.

She said: “When Janet Shortland and I became presidents of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray we were given the opportunity to nominate our own charities, for which we would raise funds. These are in addition to the many local, national and international charities that our club supports.

“We decided that we wanted to support a national and a local charity, raise money and share it equally between them.

“I nominated Home-Start, which is a wonderful, local, volunteer-led organisation which works with families who require support for a while. Janet nominated Cancer Research, as we all have someone we love who has been directly affected by the disease.”

Adrienne is yet to collect all of her sponsorship money but reckons she’s raised about £1,900.

She added: “Some days were easier than others, depending on the weather and any commitments I had. I’m fortunate that I have dogs who demand two walks a day, whatever the weather.

“I worked on the principle that, if it was walkable, I walked it.

“I pressured and persuaded fellow Rotarians, family and friends to sponsor me. One person instinctively offered me £1 per step, then withdrew the offer when he realised that it might cost him £450,000!

“I found that although achieving the number of steps was challenging, I went into competition with myself and by the end of July I had totalled 585,200 steps - a daily average of 18,877.

“I’m very pleased but we have not stopped yet. Janet and I will hold other fundraising events during our presidential year. If anyone would like to help us raise funds for such good causes, please don’t hesitate to contact the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray.”