Melton variety night show raises over £900 for Rainbows

A variety night show in Melton has raised over £900 for Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough.

Around 150 people attended the charity event at the Royal British Legion Club on Friday, where musical entertainment was provided from Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra, Emily Brown, David Newton, Sharna, Noel Gee, Kriz Garrick and The Barbershop Quartet.

Organiser Graham Flinders said: “All seven acts that performed were absolutely brilliant.

“David Newton opened the show which went down really well with the audience, and when Sharna performed people were up and dancing which was great to see.”

“The raffle had 15 prizes and people gave very generously to the bucket collection that was passed around.

“I’d like to thank the many businesses who either made a donation or sponsored the evening.”