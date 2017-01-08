Melton Times letter: Volunteers plea for charity

Help to turn children’s lives around in 2017.

Leading children’s charity Barnardo’s is encouraging people to put their spare time to good use as it gets ready to launch a new volunteer recruitment drive.

With 20,000 volunteers across the UK from all walks of life, ages and abilities, Barnardo’s is still keen to recruit more people in your area willing to donate their time in 2017.

Our volunteers offer their time in our shops, in fundraising activities and directly with children, young people and families across the country.

There are also special opportunities for young volunteers and university students.

Volunteers get involved for many reasons - to support Barnardo’s work and cause; to do something unusual and inspiring or to learn new skills and improve their CV.

It’s also an opportunity to meet new people.

The contribution of our volunteers is invaluable and we simply couldn’t exist without their support.

In turn we will support all Barnardo’s volunteers and provide full training to them.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Barnardo’s, please get in touch at www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering.

Jonathan Whalley, regional director, Barnardo’s