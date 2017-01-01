Melton Times letter: Scout Christmas post

The 36th Melton Scout Group would like to say thank you to everyone who supported our Christmas Post:

To the retailers who allowed us to have post boxes in their premises.

To our young members, their parents and leaders who collected, counted, stamped, sorted and delivered over 10,200 cards.

The biggest thank you must go to the people of Melton who continue to use the service and helped us raise about £2,220 with their generous donations.

This money will help us to continue to offer a varied programme of activities to our members throughout the coming year.

This year we had fewer cards that we could not deliver. Some had just names, but there were still cards for Asfordby and other villages. These cards and any other cards that our “postmen” are unable to deliver will be held for the next three months. Any enquiries can be made to Catherine Atkin on (01664) 565250.

Catherine Atkin, Group Treasurer, 36th Melton Scout Group