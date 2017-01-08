Melton Times letter: Please learn about the Speak Easy hearing campaign

I was very pleased to read Jane Futcher’s letter in last week’s Melton Times “Be considerate to those who have hearing aids.”

Jane highlighted many important and effective ways that can help those who struggle to hear - and are therefore isolated - in noisy environments.

I hope your readers may be interested to learn about the Speak Easy campaign being promoted by the charity ‘Action on Hearing Loss’. This seeks to encourage restaurants, cafes and pubs to ‘take noise off the menu’ by providing quieter venues so everyone can be included in social conversations.

Further information is at https://www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk

Graham Bett, Melton