Melton Times letter: Looking back on an eventful year

At the end of an eventful year in which we have seen a new Prime Minister and a referendum vote to leave the European Union, I would like to wish all my constituents a Merry Christmas and best wishes for the year ahead.

As we enjoy our celebrations with our families we must also think of those who are suffering in countries like Syria and Yemen and not forget the plight of others. I would like to thank those who are giving up their time to help others who are less fortunate and also our emergency services who will be working throughout the festive season to keep us safe.

I hope you enjoy happy and peaceful celebrations in the coming weeks. We should cross our fingers for a white Christmas but it looks like it’s not to be.

Sir Alan Duncan MP, Member of Parliament for Rutland and Melton